Hope RCMP Biweekly Snapshot: October 26 to November 8 – Grandparent Scam

Hope (RCMP) – Hope RCMP Biweekly Snapshot: October 26 to November 8.

Total calls for service: 204

Property crimes: 38

Crimes against persons: 15

Impaired driving: 1

Mental health related calls: 13

Collisions: 9

Intimate partner violence calls: 5

Grandparent scam results in financial loss

A Hope resident reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a family member who had been involved in a motor vehicle collision and urgently needed money for bail. Believing the story, the victim sent funds. When the caller contacted them again the following day requesting additional money, the victim became suspicious and contacted their family member directly, confirming it was a scam. Fortunately, no additional funds were sent to the suspects.

These scams continue to target vulnerable individuals and can be very convincing. If you receive an unexpected request for money, verify it by contacting your loved one directly using a trusted phone number before taking any action. We also encourage residents to check in with elderly family members and discuss common scam tactics so they know what warning signs to watch for and how to protect themselves.

Stolen vehicle, drugs and weapons seized

While in the Lake of the Woods area, an officer received information about a possible impaired driver nearby. A short time later, the vehicle matching the description was observed being driven erratically and appeared to turn around after spotting police. Officers located the vehicle a short time later on American Creek Road and discovered it had been reported stolen from the Okanagan. The driver was arrested without incident and trafficking amounts of suspected fentanyl as well as a numerous weapons were observed in plain view inside the vehicle. The items, as well as the vehicle, were seized as part of the investigation which remains ongoing.

Disturbance leads to driving prohibition and impounded vehicle

Employees at a restaurant on Old Hope Princeton Way reported a woman threatening other customers in the parking lot. Officers attended and located the woman along with her broken down vehicle which had significant damage. During the interaction, the woman displayed signs of impairment and told officers she had recently consumed a large quantity of illicit drugs. It was learned the vehicle had recently been in an accident as well, explaining the extensive front-end damage. A driving prohibition was issued to the woman and the vehicle was towed. A Notice and Order was also issued requiring the vehicle to undergo inspection before it can be driven again.