Fentanyl Trafficker from Mission Sentenced to Ten Years in Jail

Mission (RCMP) – Mission RCMP is advising the public that a man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, other drugs, and several firearms.

After a series of traffic stops and drug seizures in 2021 identified several persons believed to be involved in drug trafficking in Mission, Mission RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) commenced a targeted investigation into the group. Throughout 2022, various investigative techniques were used to gain additional evidence, resulting in further arrests and drug seizures.

On November 5, 2022, CRU officers stopped a black BMW in Mission, and arrested the driver, Richard Samplonius, for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance. A search warrant executed at his residence the same day led to the seizure of more than 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, crack cocaine, packaging materials, and seven firearms, including handguns, shotguns, and a fully automatic rifle. Investigators also found evidence indicating the residence was being used to supply fentanyl to street-level dealers in Mission.

Following a lengthy court process, Samplonius, now 45 years old, was convicted of various drug trafficking and firearms offences, and on September 10, 2026, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Mission RCMP’s Officer in Charge, Inspector Ray Monsef, recognizes the hard work put in: “It took a lot of effort by the dedicated members of our Crime Reduction Unit to gather the evidence for this investigation, which ultimately led to the conviction and 10-year sentence for Mr. Samplonius. We all know what a devastating impact fentanyl is having on so many communities, and we hope that this conviction and jail sentence will serve as a deterrent to those involved in trafficking toxic drugs.”

In addition to the criminal convictions, the BMW driven by Samplonius and more than $7,000 in cash were forfeited through British Columbia’s Civil Forfeiture Office.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking in the Mission area is encouraged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.