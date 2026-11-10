City of Abbotsford Launches 2027 Arts, Culture and Community Funding Opportunities

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is inviting residents, community groups, artists, cultural organizations and event organizers to apply for a range of funding opportunities designed to strengthen community connections, support local creativity and enhance community events across the city. Three funding streams will be available in 2027: the Arts & Culture Grant, Neighbourhood Small Grants and Significant Event Grants.

“These funding opportunities help bring people together, support local creativity and celebrate the unique character of Abbotsford,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “Whether it’s a neighbourhood gathering, a cultural program or a major community event, these grants help residents and organizations turn ideas into projects that enrich our community.”

Arts & Culture Grant

The Arts & Culture Grant supports artists, cultural creators and producers and organizations delivering new or enhanced arts, culture and heritage activities, programs and events in Abbotsford that foster community connections. Individual arts and culture creators and producers may apply for grants ranging from $500 to $2,500, while arts and culture organizations may apply for grants ranging from $1,500 to $5,000. Applications will be accepted from November 16, 2026 to January 31, 2027.

Neighbourhood Small Grants

Delivered in partnership with the Vancouver Foundation and Abbotsford Community Foundation, the Neighbourhood Small Grants program supports resident-led projects and activities that bring neighbours together and strengthen local connections. Grants of up to $500 are available, with applications open from February 1 to March 1, 2027.

Significant Event Grant

The Significant Event Grant provides in-kind support to Abbotsford-based non-profit organizations hosting community events within Abbotsford that attract more than 1,000 attendees and contribute to community pride and economic activity. Eligible organizations may receive up to $4,000 to offset direct City costs including facility rentals, field rentals, staffing, equipment, and supplies. Applications will be accepted from January 4 to April 30, 2027, with funding available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learn More at Upcoming Information Sessions

Prospective applicants are encouraged to register for one of three virtual information sessions to learn more about eligibility requirements, application processes and available funding opportunities:

Thursday, November 26, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 15, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 13, 2027 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For additional information about these funding opportunities, and to register for information sessions, visit www.abbotsford.ca/arts-culture-events-funding or email grants@abbotsford.ca.