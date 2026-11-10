Chilliwack RCMP Weekly Snapshot: November 2 to 8 – Man Pointing Laser Into Traffic

Chilliwack (Chilliwack RCMP) – Chilliwack RCMP Weekly Snapshot: November 2 to 8 :

Total calls for service: 808

Property crimes: 153

Crimes against persons: 56

Impaired driving: 6

Mental health calls: 54

Missing person reports: 15

Collisions: 18

Intimate partner violence calls: 18

Three impaired drivers removed from the roadway following collisions

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Chilliwack River Road. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol before driving. A roadside breath test resulted in a “Fail,” and the driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition. The vehicle was impounded.

Police attended a single-vehicle incident on Eagle Landing Parkway after a driver left the roadway and struck a curb. The driver provided breath samples that registered a “Fail” on an Approved Screening Device and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition. The vehicle was impounded.

Officers responded to a collision on Progress Way where the driver fled the scene on foot. The suspect was located nearby and admitted to drinking before driving. A roadside breath test registered a “Fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

Car vs E-scooter collision

A vehicle was backing out of a driveway on Broadway Avenue when a youth riding an e-scooter collided with the side of the car. The driver remained at the scene with the youth and cooperated with police. The youth was not wearing a helmet and was issued violation tickets for operating an e-scooter while under the age of 16 and for failing to wear a helmet.

This incident serves as a reminder that e-scooter riders must follow provincial safety requirements. Parents and caregivers are strongly encouraged to speak with young riders about safe and responsible riding habits, including the importance of wearing a helmet and understanding the rules of the road.

Arrest made after weapon possession and breach

Security staff at a Luckakuck Way business reported that a man, who was bound by court-ordered conditions not to attend the store, was inside the business and allegedly in possession of a weapon. Officers located the suspect nearby, however, he fled on foot and allegedly resisted arrest, resulting in a brief altercation with police before being safely taken into custody. Fortunately, no officers were injured during the incident. Officers also located suspected methamphetamine during the investigation. Further investigation confirmed the man was subject to court-ordered conditions prohibiting him from possessing weapons. He was subsequently held for court.

Robbery at store leads to arrest

Officers responded after security staff at a Yale Road business reported being threatened with a weapon by a suspected shoplifter. The suspect fled on foot but was located nearby by police and arrested without incident. The investigation revealed the man was bound by conditions prohibiting weapon possession and had outstanding warrants from another Lower Mainland jurisdiction. He was held for court.

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Man arrested after pointing laser at traffic

Police responded to reports of a man pointing a laser toward traffic near Banford Road and McGuire Road. Officers located the suspect in a vehicle and observed weapons inside. The man was arrested, and a subsequent search resulted in the seizure of a suspected firearm. Investigators also determined the man was impaired. The vehicle was impounded, the driver received a driving suspension, and he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act out of concern for his well-being. The investigation remains ongoing.