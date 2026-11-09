October Decline for Chilliwack Home Sales – CADREB

Chilliwack (CADREB) – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 126 units in October 2026. This was a substantial decline of 28.4% from October 2025.

Home sales were 28.6% below the five-year average and 48.5% below the 10-year average for the month of October.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 1,653 units over the first 10 months of the year. This was a significant decrease of 18% from the same period in 2025.

The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI) tracks price trends far more accurately than is possible using average or median price measures. The overall MLS® HPI composite benchmark price was $701,900 in October 2026, falling by 5.7% compared to October 2025.

The benchmark price for single-family homes was $865,000, a decline of 5.3% on a year-over-year basis in October. By comparison, the benchmark price for townhouse/row units was $570,600, down by 7% compared to a year earlier, while the benchmark apartment price was $375,400, a substantial decrease of 10.3% from year-ago levels.

The average price of homes sold in October 2026 was $790,623, up by 6.9% from October 2025.

Stats pkg available : https://www.cadreb.com/market/