Chilliwack Man Charged With Murder of 52-year-old Woman – Mellard Avenue Incident

Chilliwack (IHIT) – A Chilliwack man is facing a second-degree murder charge following the death of a 52-year-old woman on November 6, 2026.

On November 6, 2026, at approximately 8:09 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP officers attended a residence in the 46000 block of Mellard Avenue in Chilliwack. Upon arrival, officers located a woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) assumed conduct of the investigation and, in partnership with Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service, worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman.

On November 7, 2026, the BC Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against 55-year-old Kristopher John Hayward of Chilliwack. The accused has been detained by the court and is next scheduled to appear on November 10, 2026.

Investigators believe the accused and victim were known to each other and that this was not a random incident.

“We are saddened by this tragedy,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “Through the coordinated efforts of Chilliwack RCMP, IHIT, and IFIS, we were able to advance the investigation and meet the charge approval standard within 24 hours of deploying. While charges have now been laid, there is still much work to be done as we continue to support the victim’s grieving family and move forward with the prosecution process.”

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.