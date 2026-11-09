AbbyPD Weekend Wrap – Nov 6 to 9 – Impaired Driving, Gang Unit, Domestic Violence

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Abbotsford Police Department Weekend Recap: Nov 6th to Nov 9th

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. & Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 305 calls for service.

Friday Night

Officers responded to 58 calls for service overnight. No major incidents were reported. Officers removed 4 impaired drivers from the road. Members of the Gang Crime Unit carried out proactive compliance checks throughout the evening. Officers were also present at the Abbotsford Canucks game to support public safety and community engagement.

Saturday

Day shift officers responded to 40 calls for service. A small protest along South Fraser Way was monitored without incident. Officers attended two break and enters, removed one impaired driver from the road, and stopped an excessive speeder travelling 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

Overnight, officers responded to 63 calls for service. Proactive traffic enforcement efforts resulted in the removal of one impaired driver and one excessive speeder, while numerous violation tickets were issued. Curfew checks were also conducted throughout the night to monitor offender compliance.

Sunday

Day shift officers responded to 43 calls for service. One incident in the Superstore parking lot prompted a significant police response related to a mental health crisis. There was no risk to the public, as the situation was isolated to a single individual who is now receiving the medical care they require. Officers also conducted proactive traffic enforcement throughout the shift.

Overnight, officers attended 70 calls for service. Numerous fireworks-related complaints were received and responded to across the city. Officers also attended a business break and enter. Aside from these incidents, no major events were reported overnight.

Weekend Call Summary:

12 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

5 – Assaults

3 – Missing Person Reports

2 – Break & Enters

12 – Thefts

4 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

6 impaired drivers removed, & 42 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 1 individual was held in custody.