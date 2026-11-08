OBITUARY – Home Improvement Expert , Shell Busey Dies at 84

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (with files from the Vancouver Sun) – He was heard on CNKW and seen on the Home Check TV program. You would find him at various lifestyle shows in the Fraser Valley, giving seminars.

Shell Busey has passed at 84.

His Vancouver Sun Obituary:

Sheldon Emerson (Shell) BUSEY Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sheldon Emerson Busey, or as many have come to know him by: Shell Busey. He passed peacefully on his own time in the early hours of October 27 at the age of 83. Shell was born November 25, 1942, in Owen Sound Ontario, before moving to BC in 1974, pursuing his early passion in the building supply industry.

Shell is survived by his wife Frankie of 61 years, his daughters Kyna Busey and Monica Ballard, and his two grandsons Dawson (Julia) and Preston Ballard, who were the light of his life.

Shell began his life journey at age 18 with Beaver Lumber Co. where he worked his way to various senior management roles in Ontario before moving to BC. Once in BC, he transitioned to owning and operating a successful Windsor Plywood store in Delta, B.C.

In 1983, Shell began his career in radio and television as a home improvement talk show host. From hosting the BC Hydro Home Ideas Show on CKNW radio and promoting the BC Hydro Power Smart Program which took him to every city and town in B.C. Also well known to folks across the country for his Home Check TV program. He entered municipal politics in Delta in 1985, serving as councilor for two terms, and so much more — he has left a wide legacy in his wake, touching and impacting many folks in more ways than we will ever know.

We will all remember him for his well-known signature pronouncements, from “It’s just that easy!” to “top drawer” and the ever so famous “When in doubt, don’t pout, let Shell help you out!”

There will be no funeral service for Shell, as per his request. In memory of Shell Busey, we ask that you consider the following, so that we may continue the legacy of his work in all our families and communities:

Shell and Frankie have always been very involved in volunteer work in their community. Please consider donations in Shell’s name to organizations like The Zajac Ranch for Children or Urban Safari Rescue Society as Shell has so selflessly done throughout his lifetime. Shell has always gone the extra mile, and we ask that we all take a page out of his life work to continue this important work of volunteering and community engagement.

Shell was also someone who took pride in his life’s work, as anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him knew how life giving his work and hobbies were to him. We ask that we all spend some extra time pursuing our passions, our hobbies, and our gifts, in remembrance of Shell. He wouldn’t have it any other way.

He will be remembered forever in our hearts. He was at peace and comfortable in the weeks leading up to his passing. His immediate family will be having a small, private trip to Harrison, one of Shell’s favorite spots to visit, to remember and honour him.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sheldon Emerson (Shell), please visit our floral store.

Published on November 8, 2026