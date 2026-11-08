DriveSmartBC – Clearing Snow and Ice Before You Drive

Winter brings an additional responsibility before you drive: making sure your vehicle is clear of snow and ice. It takes only a few minutes, but too many drivers rely on their windshield wipers and defroster to clear just enough glass to see ahead.

That isn’t enough. Snow and ice can obstruct your vision, interfere with vehicle equipment and create hazards for everyone else on the road.

Clear Every Window

Clear the entire windshield, all side windows and the rear window. A small opening scraped through frost or snow does not provide a safe view. Make sure interior condensation and fog have cleared before setting out, too. Your defroster can help, but allow it time to work.

Clear the Rest of the Vehicle

Snow and ice should also be removed from the roof, hood, trunk and other exterior surfaces. Snow left on the roof can blow off and temporarily blind following drivers. Near freezing, it can become wet, heavy and compacted. At highway speeds, or when you brake, large pieces may slide off and strike vehicles behind you.

A sheet of ice breaking free can hit another vehicle’s windshield, damage its bodywork or cause its driver to lose control while trying to avoid it.

Don’t overlook headlights, taillights, turn signals, licence plates and outside mirrors. Snow and ice can obscure lights, making it difficult for other road users to see your intentions. Check that your wipers are free to move and that snow has not accumulated around their resting position.

Modern Vehicles Have Additional Needs

Many newer vehicles use cameras, radar and other sensors for driver-assistance features such as lane departure warnings, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and parking assistance. Cameras may be mounted behind the windshield; other sensors may be in the grille, bumpers or elsewhere around the vehicle. Snow, ice and road grime can interfere with their operation.

Check your owner’s manual for sensor locations and instructions for cleaning them. Avoid scraping or applying cleaning products to sensor surfaces unless the manufacturer recommends it.

Prepare Before Winter Arrives

Keep a suitable snow brush and ice scraper in the vehicle. Use winter-rated washer fluid, and replace wiper blades that leave streaks or fail to clear the glass. A windshield cover can reduce overnight frost and ice. Allow enough time for the defrosters to clear interior fog and condensation.

Commercial windshield de-icer may help with stubborn frost; follow its instructions and make sure it is suitable for your glass. Remote starting and interior heaters make the job more comfortable, but they do not remove your responsibility to inspect and clear the vehicle before driving.

What Does the Law Require?

Section 7.05(1) of British Columbia’s Motor Vehicle Act Regulations prohibits driving on a highway when the windshield or any window is in a condition that impairs the driver’s vision. Section 4.04(2)(c) also requires lamps and reflectors to be maintained so they are not shielded, covered or obscured by the vehicle, its load, dirt or other material.

A Few Minutes Can Make a Difference

The usual excuses are familiar: it’s only a short trip, the snow will blow off, or there isn’t time to clean the vehicle properly. None makes the practice safe. A driver following you may have no opportunity to avoid a sheet of ice or a cloud of loose snow.

Take the time to brush, scrape and defrost before leaving. Clear the entire vehicle, not just the area immediately in front of the driver’s seat. Your responsibility for safe driving begins before you put the vehicle in gear.

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-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca