A Tribute to Adele – An Evening of Music, Memories & Friendship – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Sunday November 15 (VIDEO) (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Following sold out performances and standing ovations across British Columbia, ”This is Adele” A Tribute to Adele has become more than a concert. It has become an experience that brings people together.

Featuring the unforgettable songs that have become the soundtrack to so many lives, this acclaimed live production celebrates Adele’s extraordinary songs with incredible vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and exceptional musicianship.

At the centre of the production is Amanda Bentley, a vocalist whose talent leaves audiences spellbound. With effortless power and remarkable emotional depth, she does not try to imitate Adele. She honours the music. Every performance is authentic and uniquely her own, inviting audiences to laugh, reflect, sing along, and lose themselves in songs that have touched millions around the world.

Backed by a six piece live band personally assembled for this production, Amanda brings years of experience as a touring vocalist, songwriter, and multi instrumentalist to the stage. Her artistry and emotional connection to the music and audience create a performance that is beyond powerful!

Featuring hits including Hello, Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You, Easy On Me, Set Fire to the Rain, and many more, the show captures the magic that has made Adele one of the world’s most celebrated musicians.

This evening is about more than the music.

This evening is about the friends who finally make time for each other, the sisters who share a night out, the mothers and daughters creating memories. The people who gather together, sing together, laugh together, and remember how powerful it feels to experience something meaningful in the same room.

Amanda and her all female producing team invites everyone to make time for one another, put on that dress that only got worn once, sip champagne and make real memories together again.

At a time when so much of life happens through screens, A Tribute to Adele reminds us of the joy of live music and the importance of sharing experiences with the people we love. Hard stop.

Event Details

A Tribute to Adele

An Evening of Music, Memories & Friendship

Date: Sunday, November 15th, 7:30 pm

Venue: HUB Theatre Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Location: Chilliwack

Tickets are available now. www.adeletribute.ca

Amanda Bentley in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn