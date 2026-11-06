AbbyPD – Coordinated Police Response Leads to Arrest of Dangerous Motorcycle Rider (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – On October 28, 2026, just after 3:30 p.m., the RCMP Air 1 helicopter was conducting routine patrols when it observed a motorcycle travelling dangerously eastbound on Highway 1 in the Surrey area.

The Tactical Flight Officer aboard Air 1 observed the motorcycle reaching speeds of up to 180 km/h. Air 1 alerted BC Highway Patrol officers, who attempted a traffic stop on Highway 1 in Langley. The rider failed to stop and continued eastbound at excessive speeds. Ground units disengaged while Air 1 maintained visual contact from the air. The rider continued to drive dangerously, weaving through traffic, riding on the shoulder, and entering active Highway 1 construction zones.

At one point, the motorcycle struck a traffic pylon, causing the rider to nearly lose control. Despite this, the rider continued to place both themselves and other motorists at significant risk. As the motorcycle approached Abbotsford, AbbyPD officers were notified and began coordinating efforts to safely apprehend the rider. Plainclothes officers were strategically positioned to assist with the arrest. Air 1 continued tracking the motorcycle as it exited Highway 1 and entered Highstreet Shopping Centre.

After parking the motorcycle, the rider fled on foot. AbbyPD officers, already in the area, quickly located and arrested the suspect without further incident.

Charges of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, Possession of Stolen Property, and Driving While Prohibited are being recommended against a 20-year-old Langley man.

“This arrest highlights the value of strong partnerships between law enforcement agencies,” said Sergeant Paul Walker. “Through the coordinated efforts of RCMP Air 1, BC Highway Patrol, and AbbyPD officers on the ground, this dangerous situation was brought to a safe conclusion. Reckless driving at these speeds puts everyone on our roadways at risk. We want to remind motorists that road safety is a shared responsibility, and our agencies remain committed to working together to keep dangerous drivers off the road and our communities safe.”

Abbotsford Police File 2026-46150