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The Hits, The Harmonies – Walk Like A Man – The Ultimate Celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Saturday November 28 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

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The Hits, The Harmonies – Walk Like A Man – The Ultimate Celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Saturday November 28 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

Chilliwack ( with files from Paquette Productions) – The Hits, The Harmonies – Walk Like A Man – The Ultimate Celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Saturday November 28 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Walk Like A Man is the ultimate celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, recreating the iconic powerful falsetto with perfection.

Produced by its very own West End star, Mark Halliday, Walk Like A Man has amazed audiences across the globe from Cardiff to Columbia, from London to Lithuania, with their incredible vocals, slick moves, infectious charm and timeless hits.

This stunning show will have you hooked from the very beginning and audiences will not be able to resist classics such as ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, Walk Like a Man’, ‘Sherry’, Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Oh, What a Night’ and many more.

Putting their own spin on timeless classics with incredible harmonies and a genuine admiration for the music, this show is a powerhouse not to be missed. You’ll see why this show receives standing ovations wherever it goes!

HUB Theatre

Price: $65 – All Seats – Ticket info here

November 28, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Walk Like A Man – The Ultimate Celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Paquette Productions 2026

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