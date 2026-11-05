BC Premier-Designate Lorne Doerkson Welcomes Federal Budget

Victoria – Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson issued the following statement in response to the federal government’s Budget 2026:



“British Columbia is open for business and ready to build. Today’s federal budget is an encouraging and ambitious statement about Canada’s economic future and British Columbia’s place in it. I want to recognize Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne for their commitment to growing our economy and creating opportunities for Canadians.



“Across energy, ports, mining, forestry and trade, this budget recognizes the tremendous potential we have here in British Columbia. The federal focus on projects such as Roberts Bank Terminal 2, LNG Canada Phase 2, the North Coast Transmission Line and Red Chris, alongside Pacific Link and support for the George Massey Crossing, presents significant opportunities for investment and good-paying jobs.



“Our incoming government is ready to work closely with Ottawa, First Nations, communities and industry to advance these opportunities responsibly and ensure British Columbians share in the benefits. We also welcome federal support for forestry, businesses affected by tariffs, new investment and measures to make life more affordable.



“As I said following my recent conversation with the Prime Minister, when British Columbia succeeds, Canada succeeds. No single budget can address every priority, but this is a very positive foundation for our partnership. I am genuinely excited about what we can accomplish together to supercharge British Columbia’s economy and build prosperity for all Canadians.”