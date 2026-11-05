Archway’s 2026 Toys for Tots Christmas Breakfast Returns Sunday, November 22

Abbotsford – The countdown is on for the 14th Annual Archway Toys for Tots Christmas Breakfast taking place on Sunday, November 22, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The annual event brings hundreds together in a festive celebratory kickoff of the holiday season in support of the Archway Food Bank’s Christmas Bureau program, which helps ensure families in need get to experience the joy of the holiday season.

With demand for essential services such as the food bank continuing to rise, Rebecca Thuro, manager of food security programs at Archway, estimates the Christmas Bureau will provide gifts for more than 1500 children, 750 teens and 280 seniors this holiday season, along with the ingredients to prepare a traditional Christmas meal.

“With demand for support continuing to grow, we are seeing more families having to turn to programs like ours during the holidays,” said Thuro.

“The Toys for Tots Christmas Breakfast is about more than gifts and donations. It’s about creating a sense of belonging and ensuring that everyone in our community experiences the joy, warmth, and connection that make this time of year so meaningful.”

Guests who bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation will enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast while taking in some festive entertainment. The event will feature performances by Ryan McAllister, Joe Paul Gundrum, and the Abby Senior Secondary Drumline, as well as a magical visit from princesses. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand to spread holiday cheer.

Longtime community supporter and comedian Cliff Prang will also return as emcee, helping create the warm and welcoming atmosphere that has become synonymous with the event.

The Christmas Bureau toy room opens November 30 and all the toys donated at the breakfast will go directly to stocking the shelves that are currently empty.

“This is the first time in my life I have ever needed help. I’m a mother with disabilities parenting solo, raising two kids with disabilities and due to cost of living, I don’t have a lot of money for anything extra,” said a Christmas Bureau participant.

“I had to hold back tears of joy and relief when I walked into the beautifully decorated toy room and saw the generosity of the community and interacted with the lovely volunteers.”

Archway is grateful to returning Presenting Sponsor Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre and Platinum Elf Sponsor Parmar Advisors Inc. for their continued commitment and support in making this event possible.

For those unable to attend the event, financial donations can be made online at AbbotsfordFoodBank.com/ t4tdonate , and toy donations can be dropped off at the Archway Food Bank during regular weekday hours, or at participating locations across Abbotsford.