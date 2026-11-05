AbbyPD Traffic Enforcement Unit Enhances Safety in Highway 1 Construction Zones (VIDEO)

Abbotsford (AbbyPD) – Over the past four months, the Abbotsford Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) has conducted targeted enforcement operations in and around Highway 1 construction zones within the Abbotsford area, helping to improve safety for construction workers, motorists, and the travelling public.

Funded by the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, the enforcement initiative focused on areas impacted by the ongoing Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Project, which included the highway corridor and adjacent roadways. The goal was simple: ensure the safety of those working in active construction zones and encourage safe driving behaviours.

During the four-month initiative, which ran from July to October 2026, TEU officers dedicated 80 operational shifts to construction zone enforcement. As a result, officers issued 944 violation tickets, representing approximately $170,000 in fines for a variety of traffic infractions.

Violations included, speeding, speeding in construction zones, disobeying traffic control devices, distracted driving involving electronic devices and other Motor Vehicle Act offences. In addition to issuing violation tickets, officers removed 11 impaired drivers, helping to prevent potentially serious collisions. Enforcement efforts also resulted in 36 vehicle impoundments for excessive speed, 11 driving suspensions were issued, and the arrest of two prohibited drivers, further enhancing the safety of construction workers and the travelling public.

“Construction zones are high-risk environments where workers depend on drivers to follow traffic laws and remain alert,” said Sergeant. Pat Kelly of AbbyPD’s TEU. “These results demonstrate both the importance of targeted enforcement and the need for motorists to slow down, pay attention, and respect traffic control measures when travelling through construction areas.”

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, eliminate distractions, obey posted speed limits, and exercise extra caution when travelling through active construction zones.