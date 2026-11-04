WHL Approve Expansion Franchise for Chilliwack to Play in 2027-28 Season

Chilliwack/Calgary – The day after Jason Lum was sworn in as the new Mayor of Chilliwack , the Western Hockey League announced November 4, the awarding of an expansion franchise to Chilliwack, and the ownership group led by Jeremy Colliton, Brett Motherwell, Mason Raymond, Mario Amantea, and Patrick Lathrop.

Colliton will serve as Governor, General Manager, and Head Coach of the Club.

“We are excited to welcome the new Chilliwack ownership group to the Western Hockey League and excited about what this means for the future of hockey in the Fraser Valley,” commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. “Chilliwack is a passionate hockey community and we believe this ownership group brings the vision, commitment, and resources to build something special. We look forward to working together to establish a first-class organization that the community can rally around, and one that delivers an exceptional experience for players, fans, and partners.

“We welcome Jeremy Colliton, whose credibility, leadership, and deep roots in Western Canadian hockey bring an important dimension to this organization. His understanding of our League, its communities, and the importance of player development will be tremendous assets as the franchise establishes itself in Chilliwack.”

“I’m honoured to be back in the Western Hockey League, which played such an important role in my development as a player and person,” Colliton said. “Our family is thrilled to be returning to the Fraser Valley. We are grateful for the partners we have at the City of Chilliwack, and in the regional business community. We look forward to building a franchise the hockey fans of Chilliwack will be proud of.”

“We are ecstatic to be bringing a WHL expansion franchise to the Fraser Valley,” Motherwell said. “Our expectation is to establish a longstanding, championship-calibre Club that the people of Chilliwack will be proud of.

“It has been a longtime dream for Jeremy and I to work together in junior hockey and there is no better opportunity to do that than right here in Chilliwack, with the Western Hockey League. The changing hockey landscape has created a potential that previously did not exist, and the future for major junior hockey has never been brighter. We can’t wait to make an impact in the community.”

The WHL’s Chilliwack franchise will play out of the Chilliwack Coliseum and will be aligned in the B.C. Division and Western Conference starting in the 2027-28 season. The Club’s brand and name will be unveiled at a future local launch event in Chilliwack. Further details on the launch event in Chilliwack, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The date of the BCHL Chilliwack Chiefs remains unclear. FVN has reached out to that team for comment.

“We’re excited to welcome the Western Hockey League back to Chilliwack, and look forward to meeting the new ownership group and the team,” said Mayor Jason Lum. “I encourage residents and visitors to pack the Coliseum on game days, get behind our new team, and help make this a win for Chilliwack both on and off the ice.”

The Chilliwack Coliseum – a WHL-ready, multi-purpose facility that seats 5,000 – opened in 2004 and is now owned and operated by the City of Chilliwack, with substantial upgrades approved ahead of 2027-28.

The 144,000 square-foot facility includes two NHL-sized ice rinks, modern dressing rooms, food and beverage service, team merchandise store, and 13 premium suites.

This marks the return of the WHL to Chilliwack since the previous franchise relocated to Victoria following the 2010-11 WHL season.

“This is an opportunity to write a new chapter in Chilliwack’s hockey history,” Near said. “We’re committed to working with ownership and the community to build a first-class franchise that earns the trust and support of its fans for years to come.”

Led by Colliton, hockey operations staff for the WHL Chilliwack franchise will begin work assembling a roster immediately, including participating in the WHL Expansion Draft and WHL Prospects Draft in the spring of 2027. Parameters for the 2027 WHL Expansion Draft will be announced at a later date.

Jeremy Colliton

Hailing from Blackie, Alta., Jeremy Colliton grew up on the family farm southeast of Calgary and spending every minute he could at the local rink, the default gathering place and heartbeat of the community.

Colliton was selected eighth overall by the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2000 WHL Draft. An alternate captain at 17, Colliton captained the Raiders during the 18- and 19-year-old seasons. Over four campaigns, he posted 193 points in 252 games and was a two-time WHL All-Star. He was part of Canada’s first ever U18 World Championship gold medal team, being named Canada’s top forward in 2003. He represented Canada twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship, winning silver (2004) and gold (2005).

The New York Islanders selected Colliton in the second round (58th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft. He played six seasons in the Islanders organization, competing at both the NHL and AHL levels from 2005-06 through 2011-12.

From 2018-19 through 2021-22, Colliton was Head Coach of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. At the time of his hiring, Colliton was the youngest coach in the NHL. He guided the Blackhawks to a record of 87-92-26 over his time with the team. Prior to being hired by the Blackhawks, he was the Head Coach of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs – affiliate of the Blackhawks.

Colliton served as Assistant Coach of the Canadian Olympic team at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

From 2022-23 through 2023-24, Colliton was Head Coach of the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks – a time in which the potential of the Fraser Valley was greatly impressed upon him. He recorded back-to-back seasons of 40-25-7, winning playoff series in both seasons in Abbotsford.

The 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons saw Colliton behind the bench as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils.

Brett Motherwell

Hailing from St. Charles, Ill., Brett Motherwell is a builder of businesses with deep roots in elite hockey. As Partner and Co-Founder of Kassel, he leads business development, new market expansion, and the sourcing of capital and strategic partnerships.

Before his business career, Motherwell competed at the highest levels of amateur hockey and professional hockey. At Boston College, he was a standout defenceman – earning Frozen Four All-Tournament honours as a freshman and leading all Hockey East defencemen in assists and scoring as a sophomore. He represented the United States on U17 and U18 Select Teams, winning gold at both the Under-17s Five Nations Tournament and the Under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Undrafted but undeterred, Motherwell left Boston College during his junior year to sign with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2007 and went on to a five-year professional career, including stops with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and Springfield Falcons.

Motherwell’s hockey experience shaped his understanding of player development systems, travel and scheduling dynamics, and the operational realities of franchise management across markets and arenas. Hockey has also informed Motherwell’s modern view of staffing, sports science support, and the business side of hockey, including sponsorship, ticketing, community engagement, and media.

While at Boston College, Motherwell studied with a focus on finance, marketing, and general management.

Mason Raymond

From Cochrane, Alta., Mason Raymond is currently the President of Cochrane GM. He is responsible for the overall success of the dealership, serving in a leadership capacity that oversees sales management, staff leadership, customer satisfaction, inventory management, operations oversight, and long-term business planning.

Raymond’s hockey career took off at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Following his sophomore season, he began pursuing his professional career. Selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round (51st overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft, Raymond broke into the NHL with the Canucks during the 2007-08 season. He went on to enjoy 10 seasons in the NHL, including time with the Canucks (2007-2013), Toronto Maple Leafs (2013-14), Calgary Flames (2014-15 to 2015-16), and Anaheim Ducks (2016-17).

Raymond proudly represented Canada on numerous occasions, including the IIHF World Championship, winning two Spengler Cups (2017, 2018), and an Olympic bronze medal (2018) to conclude his playing career.

Mario Amantea

From Calgary, Alta., Mario Amantea is a business and marketing executive, having served as Partner and Chief Operating Officer of ZGM Modern Marketing Partners since 2003. The group of companies under ZGM also includes Dossier/ZGM in Vancouver, B.C., ZGM Drinks and Paper Leaf/ZGM in Edmonton, Alta.

Amantea will serve as President, Business Operations, for the WHL Chilliwack franchise.

He previously served as a head coach at the AJHL and U18 AAA levels for numerous elite Calgary hockey programs and was also an assistant coach for the University of Calgary Dinos men’s hockey team.

Patrick Lathrop

Originally from Calgary, Alta., Patrick Lathrop is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based commodities trader and investor with extensive experience in global energy markets. A graduate of the University of Calgary, Lathrop grew up playing minor hockey in the Calgary Buffaloes organization and has maintained a lifelong passion for the game. He brings a strong business and investment background, along with deep ties to Western Canadian hockey to the Chilliwack ownership group.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 23 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and six in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 60 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.