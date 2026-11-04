OBITUARY – Ted Stoker, Co-Founder of Ruth & Naomi’s, Has Died

Chilliwack (Ruth & Naomi’s Mission) – Obituary — With heavy hearts, we share that Ted Stoker, co-founder of Ruth & Naomi’s Mission, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Together with his wife, Ann, Ted helped build the foundation of a mission that continues to bring care, dignity, and hope to our community. We are deeply grateful for his faith, compassion, and all he gave to help others.

As we mourn his loss, we take comfort in knowing that Ted was at peace with the end of his life and passed peacefully.

Please join us in praying for Ann, our fellow co-founder, and all who loved Ted. May they feel God’s comfort and the love of this community as they grieve.

Thank you, Ted. Your legacy lives on in the lives touched through Ruth & Naomi’s. You will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.