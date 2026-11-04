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New Abbotsford Board of Education Inaugurated for 2026–2030 Term

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New Abbotsford Board of Education Inaugurated for 2026–2030 Term

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School District officially welcomed its new Board of Education during an inaugural meeting held on Tuesday, November 3, marking the beginning of the Board’s four-year term.
During the meeting, trustees were sworn into office, with Rhonda Pauls selected to serve as Board Chair and Arsh Kaler as Vice Chair.


The 2026–2030 Abbotsford Board of Education is comprised of seven trustees:

Shannon Rose

Rhonda Pauls, Chair

Arsh Kaler, Vice Chair

Tanya Coghill

Freddy Latham

Eric Nyvall

Mike Rauch

Together, the Board will provide governance and strategic direction for the Abbotsford School District, supporting the success and well-being of more than 20,000 students across 46 schools.


“It is an honour to serve our community as Chair of the Abbotsford Board of Education,” said Rhonda Pauls, Chair, Abbotsford Board of Education. “I want to thank the outgoing Board for their dedication and service to our students, schools and community. As we begin this new chapter, I’m looking forward to working alongside my fellow trustees, building strong relationships and continuing to put students at the centre of our decisions. We have important work ahead of us, and I’m excited about what we can accomplish together.”

Abbotsford Board of Education Inaugurated for 2026–2030 Term

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