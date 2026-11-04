Chilliwack (with files from The City of Chilliwack/ The Chilliwack Civic Brief)- ICYMI, The Mayor and City of Chilliwack Council Inauguration – November 3. 2026 (VIDEO)

The 30-second TL;DR:

1. Chilliwack’s Ninth Council was sworn in by a BC Supreme Court Justice, locking in the city’s governing team through 2030.

2. Mayor Jason Lum used his inaugural address to publicly challenge incoming BC Premier Lauren Dirkson to partner with Chilliwack on economic growth.

3. Council set appointed members and Chilliwack’s voting strength at 20 combined votes at the Fraser Valley Regional District board, shaping the city’s regional influence for the next four years.

High-impact decisions:

Ninth Council sworn in: Mayor Jason Lum and six councillors — Chris Kloot, Nicole Read, Trevor McDonald, Steve Czeck, Kevin Baarda, and Sue Knott — were officially sworn in.

Translation: These seven people will make every housing, budget, and infrastructure decision affecting Chilliwack residents until 2030.

Regional voting strength approved: Council confirmed that Mayor Lum and Councillors Kloot, Read, and McDonald will each carry five votes at the FVRD board, totalling 20 votes for Chilliwack.

Translation: This determines how much say Chilliwack gets at the regional table on waste management, transportation planning, and emergency services.

The money trail:

No money was spent tonight. This was a ceremonial inaugural meeting, so no budgets, capital projects, or financial motions were on the table. Mayor Lum signalled that economic growth and expanding the tax base will be governing priorities, but residents will need to watch upcoming regular meetings for the actual numbers.

Quote of the night:

This one came from Mayor Lum and it had some teeth to it:

“If you want to supercharge BC’s economy, look to your cities. And if you’re looking for a community that’s ready to help lead that effort, look no further than Chilliwack. We’ve got the people. We’ve got the partnerships. We’ve got the potential.”

Issuing a public challenge to the incoming Premier at a ceremonial swearing-in suggests residents can expect an assertive city hall when it comes to provincial funding and housing negotiations.

Jason Lum Chilliwack Mayor Inauguration – City of Chilliwack You Tube Screenshot Nov 3, 2026