Heritage Chilliwack 2026 AGM Honours Heritage Award Recipients

Chilliwack (Heritage Chilliwack social media) – One of the highlights of the November 3rd AGM was having the opportunity to recognize some wonderful people who are helping to keep Chilliwack’s heritage alive!

Heritage Chilliwack is delighted to share this year’s Heritage Award recipients.

Homeowner Award – Gary Fransceschini & Scot Friskey, for Harvey House, affectionately known to many as the “Old Tudor on Portage”. We’re so pleased to celebrate their contribution to preserving this lovely piece of Chilliwack’s architectural history.

Volunteer Award – Bonnie Cunningham

Heritage Chilliwack recognize Bonnie for her volunteer contributions. People like Bonnie remind us just how much community heritage organizations depend n the generosity, enthusiasm, and dedication of their volunteers.

Business Award – The Goldsmith Shoppe

A wonderful example of a historic building finding new life! The Goldsmith Shoppe operates from Chilliwack’s oldest surviving Methodist church building, helping ensure this piece of our community’s history continues to be part of everyday life.

A big congratulations to all recipients!

Thank you for the part you play in preserving the buildings, stories, and character that make Chilliwack such a special place.