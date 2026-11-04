Skip to content

Heritage Chilliwack 2026 AGM Honours Heritage Award Recipients

Home
Media
Heritage Chilliwack 2026 AGM Honours Heritage Award Recipients

Chilliwack (Heritage Chilliwack social media) – One of the highlights of the November 3rd AGM was having the opportunity to recognize some wonderful people who are helping to keep Chilliwack’s heritage alive!

Heritage Chilliwack is delighted to share this year’s Heritage Award recipients.

Homeowner Award – Gary Fransceschini & Scot Friskey, for Harvey House, affectionately known to many as the “Old Tudor on Portage”. We’re so pleased to celebrate their contribution to preserving this lovely piece of Chilliwack’s architectural history.

Volunteer Award – Bonnie Cunningham

Heritage Chilliwack recognize Bonnie for her volunteer contributions. People like Bonnie remind us just how much community heritage organizations depend n the generosity, enthusiasm, and dedication of their volunteers.

Business Award – The Goldsmith Shoppe

A wonderful example of a historic building finding new life! The Goldsmith Shoppe operates from Chilliwack’s oldest surviving Methodist church building, helping ensure this piece of our community’s history continues to be part of everyday life.

A big congratulations to all recipients!

Thank you for the part you play in preserving the buildings, stories, and character that make Chilliwack such a special place.

2026 Heritage Chilliwack 2026 AGM Honours Heritage Award Recipients November

Share This:

Rock.It Boy Entertainment – The Rod Show, The Stolen Cars

2026 AbbyCat Daddy 50/50 Draw Fall

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

2026 Patricia Ross Election Ad

2026 Lisa Morry Municipal Election

2026 Ghazaleh Nozamani Municipal Election

Coast Valley Markets 2026

Steven Just for Council – 2026 Municipal Election

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts