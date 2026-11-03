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The Rod Show w/ The Stolen Cars – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Thursday November 26 (VIDEO)

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The Rod Show w/ The Stolen Cars – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Thursday November 26 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (Rock.It Boy Entertainment) – A brilliant tribute times two . The Rod Show honouring Rod Stewart with The Stolen Cars – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Thursday November 26.

The ROD Show, starring Brad Lovell is the preeminent Rod Stewart Experience.

Relive the hits “Maggie May”, “Hot Legs”, “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy”, “Forever Young”, and more. Lovell’s impeccable delivery, voice & charming wit combine to create a masterfully entertaining show dedicated to one of the top selling music artists of all time.

Let the “Good Times Roll” with THE STOLEN CARS.

The ultimate tribute to The Cars delivers the hits of the new wave powerhouse, including “My Best Friend’s Girl”, “Let’s Go”, “Shake it Up”, and “Just What I Needed” with all the big hooks, fast tempos, and dance-floor rhythms of the original.

For more about THE STOLEN CARS visit: www.americanrocklegends.com/the-stolen-cars

Presented by Rock.It.Boy Entertainment at HUB Theatre

Price: $61.00 – All Seats Ticket info is here.
November 26, 2026 – 7:30 PM

2026 The Rod Show w/ The Stolen Cars – Rock.It Boy Entertainment – November Chilliwack Cultural Centre

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