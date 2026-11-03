Fraser Valley Business Coalition Wins ‘Nation Builder Award’ for Economic Leadership

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Business Coalition (FVBC) has earned national recognition for its leadership in regional economic advocacy, winning the Nation Builder category at the 2026 Chamber Future Builder Competition, hosted by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Victoria, B.C.

Founded in 2024 by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Coalition represents approximately 2,500 businesses across one of British Columbia’s fastest-growing economic regions.

The award recognizes the Coalition’s innovative approach to bringing chambers together across municipal boundaries to advance shared economic priorities, strengthen relationships with government and champion the infrastructure, investment and policies needed to support regional prosperity.

The Coalition presented its model at the Canadian Chamber’s AGM and Convention in Victoria before approximately 400 chamber executives, business leaders and delegates from across Canada. The presentation was delivered jointly by the three founding Chamber CEOs, reflecting the collaborative leadership at the heart of the initiative.

“The Fraser Valley is one of Canada’s most dynamic economic regions, but realizing its full potential requires us to think and act beyond individual communities,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “From trade corridors to infrastructure and investment, the decisions shaping our economic future are regional in scale. This Coalition is about ensuring the Fraser Valley has a strong, coordinated voice in those decisions.”

“This award is recognition that our communities’ biggest economic challenges don’t stop at municipal boundaries, and neither should our advocacy,” said Miriam Bozman, CEO of the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It takes a deliberate commitment to turn collaboration into meaningful action. We’ve built a partnership where each chamber brings its own strengths and community perspectives to the table. The result is a unified regional voice that drives real, measurable economic impact across the Fraser Valley.”

“This recognition belongs to all of the partners, businesses and community leaders who have helped shape and support this work,” said Cory Redekop, CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve demonstrated that you don’t need to build another organization to create greater impact,”

Since its establishment, the Coalition has created a unified, non-partisan voice on regional priorities including transportation infrastructure, workforce development, housing, trade and economic competitiveness.

Among its achievements, the Coalition has delivered two Fraser Valley Economic Summits, bringing together approximately 500 business, government, Indigenous, post-secondary and industry leaders to advance conversations on the region’s economic future. The partnership has also strengthened coordinated advocacy and created new opportunities for engagement with provincial and federal decision-makers.

The Chamber Future Builder Competition celebrates innovative chamber-led initiatives that strengthen businesses, communities and Canada’s economy. Winners were selected through a combination of audience voting and judging, with an emphasis on measurable impact, leadership, collaboration and the potential for other chambers to replicate successful initiatives.

The Coalition’s success offers a practical model for chambers and boards of trade across Canada seeking to increase their influence and deliver greater value through regional collaboration.

Looking ahead, the Fraser Valley Business Coalition will continue championing the investments and policy decisions needed to support business growth, strengthen regional competitiveness and position the Fraser Valley as a key driver of British Columbia’s and Canada’s economic future.