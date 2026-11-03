Cheam First Nation Launches Judicial Review Against the “National Interest” Listing of the Pacific Link Pipeline Through Their Land

Cheam First Nation (Xwchíyò:m) – On November 2, Cheam First Nation (Xwchíyò:m) filed a Notice of Application in Federal Court on October 30, 2026, challenging the federal government’s designation of the Pacific Link Pipeline as a project of national interest under the Building Canada Act.

The following is Cheam First Nation’s official statement:

Cheam First Nation has filed a Notice of Application asking the Federal Court to set aside the listing approval of the Pacific Link Pipeline project under the Building Canada Act because Canada acted unlawfully and dishonourably in making its decision. We bring this legal action requiring Canada to comply with its constitutional obligations, the commitments made in its own legislation and the common law. Cheam stands together and in support of other First Nations to uphold our laws and legal orders to protect our respective Territories.

Cheam First Nation is not an opponent of economic development. We are an active participant in our regional economy throughout our Territory. Cheam supports a strong and prosperous economy that is sustainable and equitable in Canada, but this cannot be done where Canada ignores Constitutional and human rights. That is not in the national interest, nor will it be faster in the long run. We cannot rush major projects that our Peoples, British Columbians and Canadians will live with for generations.

The hurried “national interest” decision must be set aside to allow a full assessment of risks and meaningful consultation to happen before deciding to go ahead with listing this as a “national interest” project. An oil spill would devastate the lands, waters, and salmon we all depend on. We are responsible under our own laws to ensure projects are safe. We know that an oil pipeline project has serious risks, especially a project that places the Fraser River and tributaries in jeopardy. Our communities have a right to understand what those risks are and whether they are actually worth taking.

Chief Michael Victor stated: “We are standing up today to uphold our law. We stand up to hold the Federal Crown accountable. Our Nation believes in Nation-building, but it must treat First Nations as equal constitutional partners. We can have economic prosperity in all our Territories if it is done in respectful partnership. Every Canadian should demand that their Leadership make informed decisions. This pipeline has been labeled to be in the “national interest” without sufficient information, without precise knowledge of the pipeline route and with no study. That is not informed decision-making. That is not informed consent.”

The Xwchíyò:m (Cheam First Nation) have lived in S’ólh Téméxw for thousands of years. We have never ceded or surrendered title to our lands, rights to our resources, or authority to make decisions within our territory.

Supporting Public Documents

Cheam First Nation is providing the following documents for public access and transparency:

Cheam First Nation Official News Release — November 2, 2026 (PDF)

https://cheam.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Cheam_Press_Release_Final.pdf

https://cheam.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Cheam_Press_Release_Final.pdf Cheam First Nation Media Advisory — November 2, 2026 (PDF)

https://cheam.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Cheam_Approved_Media_Advisory_Nov_2_2026.pdf

The Notice of Application sets out Cheam’s legal claims. The Federal Court has not yet ruled on the application.

Media Conference — November 2, 2026

Cheam First Nation is participating in a multi-Nation media conference convened by the St’át’imc Chiefs Council.

Time: 9:30–10:30 a.m. PST

Location: Fraser Room, River Rock Conference Centre, 8811 River Road, Richmond, BC

Virtual attendance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3zsmNQPyQdi0Z3DixI35mg