AbbyPD Searching for 36-year-old Donovan Adams

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Donovan Adams, who has been missing since October 26th, 2026.

Donovan, who resides in Abbotsford was last seen at approximately 7:47 a.m. near 272nd Street and Fraser Highway in Langley.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’10, 190lbs with a thin build, short black hair, and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black track pants. Donovan also has full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Donovan, or anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File: 2026-46583