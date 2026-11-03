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Abbotsford Solid Waste Fees Moving from Property Tax Notice to Utility Bills

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Abbotsford Solid Waste Fees Moving from Property Tax Notice to Utility Bills

Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford solid waste fees will be collected at the same time as water and sewer charges beginning January 1, 2027. Previously, solid waste fees were collected annually on property tax notices.

Discounted rates will be available for customers who pay on the due date or before, similar to the current approach for water usage charges.

Residents receiving bi-monthly utility billing will see solid waste charges included on their first utility bill issued at the end of March, 2027. Residents in the Clearbrook area, who receive utility bills quarterly, will see the change reflected on their first bill issued at the end of April, 2027.

The change in billing will happen automatically and allow residents to track fees and spread payments throughout the year, instead of paying one lump sum on their annual tax notice. It will also allow for services to be updated or stopped when customers move or suspend solid waste collection.

For more information, check out the Solid Waste Utility Billing Frequently Asked Questions.

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