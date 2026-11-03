Skip to content

2026 Heritage BC Legacy Fund Projects Include Abbotsford’s Turner House

Home
Community
Construction
2026 Heritage BC Legacy Fund Projects Include Abbotsford’s Turner House

Vancouver/Abbotsford – Heritage BC announcedon November 3, that $476,912 in Heritage Legacy Fund grants has been awarded to support 31 heritage projects across the province.

This includes Turner House in Abbotsford.

From conserving important places to developing heritage programs and sharing stories that shape and honour our province’s identity, these projects reflect the incredible breadth of heritage work happening in communities across BC.

Demand for Heritage Legacy Fund support continues to exceed available resources. In 2026 alone, Heritage BC received 121 complete applications requesting more than $1.85 million in funding, a record-breaking level of interest in the program. The Heritage Legacy Fund is the only province-wide heritage-focused granting program in British Columbia, providing vital support to heritage and community organizations across the province.

Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients! We also extend our sincere thanks to the volunteers and heritage professionals who contributed their time and expertise to adjudicating this year’s applications.

Turner House Heritage Alteration Project
Heritage Abbotsford Society | Abbotsford, BC
Turner House is a small Arts & Crafts-style home constructed between 1873 and 1875
and the only surviving house from the first phase of European settlement on Matsqui
Prairie. Restoration of the original doors, windows, wood siding, and roof will preserve
the building’s heritage value and support its adaptive reuse as a centre for heritage
education, community programming, and traditional skills transmission. Funded under
the Heritage Conservation stream.

Heritage Abbotsford Turner House

Read the FULL News Release here.

Share This:

Rock.It Boy Entertainment – The Rod Show, The Stolen Cars

2026 AbbyCat Daddy 50/50 Draw Fall

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

2026 Patricia Ross Election Ad

2026 Lisa Morry Municipal Election

2026 Ghazaleh Nozamani Municipal Election

Coast Valley Markets 2026

Steven Just for Council – 2026 Municipal Election

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts