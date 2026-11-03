2026 Heritage BC Legacy Fund Projects Include Abbotsford’s Turner House

Vancouver/Abbotsford – Heritage BC announcedon November 3, that $476,912 in Heritage Legacy Fund grants has been awarded to support 31 heritage projects across the province.

This includes Turner House in Abbotsford.

From conserving important places to developing heritage programs and sharing stories that shape and honour our province’s identity, these projects reflect the incredible breadth of heritage work happening in communities across BC.

Demand for Heritage Legacy Fund support continues to exceed available resources. In 2026 alone, Heritage BC received 121 complete applications requesting more than $1.85 million in funding, a record-breaking level of interest in the program. The Heritage Legacy Fund is the only province-wide heritage-focused granting program in British Columbia, providing vital support to heritage and community organizations across the province.

Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients! We also extend our sincere thanks to the volunteers and heritage professionals who contributed their time and expertise to adjudicating this year’s applications.

Turner House Heritage Alteration Project

Heritage Abbotsford Society | Abbotsford, BC

Turner House is a small Arts & Crafts-style home constructed between 1873 and 1875

and the only surviving house from the first phase of European settlement on Matsqui

Prairie. Restoration of the original doors, windows, wood siding, and roof will preserve

the building’s heritage value and support its adaptive reuse as a centre for heritage

education, community programming, and traditional skills transmission. Funded under

the Heritage Conservation stream.

Heritage Abbotsford Turner House

Read the FULL News Release here.