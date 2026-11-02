Radon Awareness Campaign Honours the Memory of REALTOR® Advocates Including Chilliwack’s Jill Hall

Vancouver/Chilliwack – The BC Real Estate Association (BCREA), BC Lung Foundation, and Real Estate Foundation of BC are launching a third annual Radon Gas Public Awareness Campaign. The 2026 campaign is dedicated to the memory of REALTORS® Jill Hall and Tina Mak, who both passed away earlier this year.

(Chilliwack Progress Obituary) Jill Hall, born July 5, 1964, on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack, BC, passed away on March 16, 2026, after a courageous battle with lung cancer caused by radon exposure. From her first pony at age six to excelling in competitive barrel racing, Jill’s love of life and animals was evident early. She pursued a career as a registered nurse, spending 20 years in the operating room, caring for patients with dedication and compassion. Later, she became a successful realtor, working closely with her three brothers. Jill lived in Ryder Lake for 27 years, and eventually moved with her family into their dream home on Matt’s family property in Greendale, BC. Jill was a devoted wife to Matt Hall and a loving mother to Luke and Sarah. She is also survived by her parents, Margaret and Glen Gore, and her brothers and their families: Mark and Sherri Gore (children Jack and Chris, grandchild Audrey), Lee and Irene Gore (Megan, Jesse, Amber, and Jacob), and Tony and Cheryl Gore (Wyatt and Naomi). Passionate and determined, Jill advocated for radon awareness, helping revise the provincial building code and encouraging realtor involvement to make homes safer for families. She lived life fully, facing every challenge with strength, compassion, and love. In Jill’s memory, donations to radon awareness initiatives or lung cancer research are appreciated.

After being diagnosed with lung cancer as non-smokers, both Jill and Tina became tireless advocates for radon awareness, creating content or giving interviews, speaking to peer groups, and working with experts to help British Columbians understand and act on the risks of radon.

Building on Jill and Tina’s advocacy, the 2026 Radon Gas Public Awareness Campaign will use digital advertising on multiple platforms to direct the public to RadonKills.ca/BC, where they can learn about testing their homes and addressing elevated radon levels.

“Jill Hall and Tina Mak inspired all of us at BCREA, devoting hours of their own time to raising radon awareness,” said BCREA CEO Trevor Koot. “We’re proud to carry on this work in their honour.”

Despite traditionally low public awareness, radon is a threat to homeowners and their families not just in British Columbia, but across the country. About one in five homes in Canada is estimated to have radon levels at or above the Canadian guideline. Exposure to the colourless, odourless radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canadians after smoking, estimated to cause more than 3,000 lung cancer deaths in the country each year.

Radon levels are typically highest during the heating season, between October and April, making Radon Action Month in November an important time to raise awareness and encourage British Columbians to test their homes.

“Testing your home is simple and is the first step in keeping you and your family safe,” said BC Lung Foundation President & CEO Christopher Lam. “Every home is different; your radon level can vary significantly from your neighbours, and the only way to know is to test.”

In memory of Jill Hall and Tina Mak, BCREA, the BC Lung Foundation, and the Real Estate Foundation of BC encourage all British Columbians to learn more, test their homes, and protect themselves and their families. Visit RadonKills.ca/BC for more information.