DriveSmartBC – Sharing the Road with Snowplows and Other Winter Maintenance Equipment

Winter driving in British Columbia often means sharing the road with snowplows, sanding trucks and other winter maintenance equipment. These vehicles keep roads passable, but working around them presents hazards. Understanding how they operate and giving crews room to work helps protect everyone.

Give Snowplows Room to Work

Snowplow operators have restricted visibility around their trucks. Although you may be able to see the plow, the operator may not be able to see your vehicle. The truck and blowing snow can limit the operator’s view.

Stay well back and leave enough room to react if the plow slows, stops or changes direction. Following too closely also puts you in the cloud of snow thrown up by the plow, making it difficult to see the road, traffic or hazards ahead. Reduce your speed and increase your following distance rather than driving into the cloud.

A plow does not necessarily leave bare pavement behind it. The road may still be slippery, uneven or covered with loose snow. Do not assume conditions are safe simply because a plow has passed.

Don’t Pass a Working Snowplow

Never pass a working snowplow on the right. Its blade or other equipment may extend beyond the truck, and the blade can push snow into your path. Passing on the left is not necessarily safe either. The operator may have limited visibility, and the plow may move across the road as work progresses. Oncoming traffic and changing road conditions add to the risk.

Some highways are cleared by several plows travelling together. Do not drive between them or try to pass through the group. The plows may be positioned to clear more of the road in one operation; the space between them is not intended for other traffic. Wait until the equipment has moved out of the way or a safe opportunity to pass is available.

Watch for Wing Plows and Tow Plows

Not all snowplows are limited to the width of the truck. Wing plows extend from the side and can reach into an adjacent lane or onto the shoulder. Tow plows are pulled behind a truck and can move sideways to clear a wider area.

These configurations can be difficult to judge from behind or when passing. A space that appears clear beside the truck may be occupied by a blade or another part of the equipment. Give the entire vehicle and its attachments plenty of room.

Be Careful Around Sanding and Salting Trucks

Sanding and salting trucks may spread material while moving along the highway. Continuous application may be necessary on hills, curves and icy sections.

Slow down and allow extra space when following or passing. Loose material can be thrown up, reducing visibility or striking your vehicle. Traction may also change as treatment is applied. A treated section may offer better grip than one that has not been treated, so adjust your driving to the conditions rather than assuming traction is consistent.

Expect Unexpected Movements

Winter maintenance vehicles may slow down, stop, turn around or move across lanes as operators work. They may reverse, change position or make several passes over the same stretch of road. Their movements may not follow the pattern you expect from ordinary traffic.

Section 120(b) of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act exempts people and vehicles actually engaged in highway construction or maintenance work from certain rules of the road. The exemption also applies when travelling to or from the work site. Section 121 nevertheless requires drivers to exercise due regard for safety, taking all circumstances into account.

This does not allow maintenance vehicles to be operated without regard for others. It recognizes that some ordinary traffic rules may not be practical while work is being performed. Other drivers should allow these vehicles the space and time needed to work safely.

Park Where Snowplows Can Work

A vehicle parked where it interferes with snow removal can prevent crews from clearing the road properly. It may also force plows to manoeuvre around it or leave snow uncleared.

Under section 188 of the Motor Vehicle Act, an authorized person may remove a vehicle that interferes with snow removal. The owner may be responsible for removal, care and storage costs. When winter weather is expected, park where your vehicle will not obstruct plows or other maintenance equipment.

Collisions Affect Everyone

A collision involving a maintenance vehicle can injure people, damage specialized equipment and take an important vehicle out of service. Repairs or replacement can be costly, and the loss of equipment may affect crews’ ability to keep roads safe and passable.

Winter maintenance operators are doing work that benefits everyone using the road. Slow down, stay back, avoid unsafe passing and be patient. Giving crews room to work helps them do their job and makes winter travel safer for all road users.

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-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca