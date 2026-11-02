UPDATE – RCMP Investigation of Chilliwack Fire – Structure Fire with Fatality – 9800 Block of Young Rd

Chilliwack – NOVEMBER 3 UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on October 30, 2026.

At approximately 2:16 p.m. on October 30, 2026, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a residential fire in the 9800-block of Young Road. Members of the Chilliwack Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire.

During a search of the residence, an adult man was located inside the home and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The BC Coroners Service is engaged and working alongside police as the investigation continues.

The Chilliwack RCMP and Chilliwack Fire Department are continuing efforts to determine the cause of the fire. Police remained at the scene until the afternoon of November 1, 2026, while fire investigators conducted a thorough examination of the residence.

At this time, investigators do not believe criminality was a factor in the man’s death, and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, Media Relations Officer for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY – The Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at approximately 2:15 pm on October 30, at a residential home located in the 9800 block of Young Road (and Henley Avenue.

Firefighters from Halls 1, 4 and 6 responded to the incident. Upon arrival, crews encountered a working structure fire and received reports that someone may still be inside the residence. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and located an individual inside the home. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the individual who lost their life. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,” said Andrew Brown, Fire Chief, Chilliwack Fire Department.

Due to the extent of the fire, smoke and water damage, the remaining residents are unable to return to their home at this time.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the RCMP and the Chilliwack Fire Department.

No firefighters were injured during the response. No further details are being released at this time.