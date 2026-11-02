AbbyPD – Weekend Recap: Oct 30 to Nov 2 – Halloween Review, Domesic Violence

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: Oct 30th to Nov 2nd

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. & Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 340 calls for service.

Friday Night

Officers responded to 69 calls. During one mental health-related incident, a man confronted officers while armed with a knife. Less-lethal options were successfully deployed, allowing officers to safely take the man into custody & transport him to hospital. Officers also removed 1 impaired driver from the road, while another motorist received a 6 month licence suspension. In addition, one individual was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Saturday

Day shift officers responded to 50 calls for service & conducted foot patrols throughout downtown Abbotsford. Our Traffic Enforcement Unit dealt with 2 e-bike riders who fled from police on the roadway. Both bikes were subsequently located & towed, & numerous violation tickets were issued.

Overnight, officers responded to 85 calls for service. An additional 9 officers were deployed to support special duty operations throughout the evening. Members attended a large house party & responded to multiple fireworks-related calls across the city. Officers also arrested 2 individuals for break & enter. Traffic enforcement efforts resulted in 3 impaired drivers being removed from the road & 1 excessive-speeder impounded.

Sunday

Day shift officers experienced a lighter call volume, which allowed for proactive traffic enforcement initiatives, including targeted speed enforcement, as well as time to advance ongoing investigations.

Overnight, officers responded to several calls from local businesses regarding unwanted individuals causing disruptions. Officers also removed 1 impaired driver & 1 excessive speeder from the roadway. Overall, overnight call volume was lighter than typically experienced.

Weekend Call Summary:

10 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

9 – Assaults

3 – Missing Person Reports

2 – Break & Enters

17 – Thefts

7 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

6 impaired drivers removed, & 54 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 1 individual was held in custody.