Cleveland Avenue Fire in Chiliwack Quickly Doused

Chilliwack – On November 1st at approximately 7:30am, the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a house on fire in the 46000 block of Cleveland Avenue. The first arriving crews noticed light smoke coming from a 2 story residential home.

Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and made entry into the home.

Upon entry, crews located a small room and contents fire and quickly extinguished.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.