Cleveland Avenue Fire in Chiliwack Quickly Doused

Chilliwack – On November 1st at approximately 7:30am, the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a house on fire in the 46000 block of Cleveland Avenue. The first arriving crews noticed light smoke coming from a 2 story residential home.
Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and made entry into the home.
Upon entry, crews located a small room and contents fire and quickly extinguished.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.
OPINION – From A Former Abbotsford Councilor – To Remember Is to Work for Peace
Abbotsford – Dave Loewen is a former (semi) retired Abbotsford City Councilor: Each year, on November 11, we pause to remember and honour those who