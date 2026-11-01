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Cleveland Avenue Fire in Chiliwack Quickly Doused

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Cleveland Avenue Fire in Chiliwack Quickly Doused

Chilliwack – On November 1st at approximately 7:30am, the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a house on fire in the 46000 block of Cleveland Avenue. The first arriving crews noticed light smoke coming from a 2 story residential home.
Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and made entry into the home.
Upon entry, crews located a small room and contents fire and quickly extinguished.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.

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