2026 Annual Chilliwack Rotary Indoor Book Sale – November 1 to 7

Chilliwack – The 2026 outdoor book sale was rained out. That won’t be the case soon.

The 2026 Annual Chilliwack Rotary Indoor Book Sale is at Heritage Park, November 1 to 7.

Help Chilliwack Rotary raise funds for community and international projects at their annual book sale. Nearly 90,000 books, CDs, DVDs, record albums and puzzles will be available.

The book sale is free to enter. Purchases are cash, credit or debit. American cash is accepted at par.

Proceeds from their book sale help to fund many of the local Rotary projects including scholarships, enhancements to trails and waterways, feeding school children, planting community gardens, and improving access to literacy materials.

For more information, contact rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com or see more details at www.rotaryclubofchilliwack.com

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