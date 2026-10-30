Prest Road Roundabout and Road Widening – McGuire to Bailey from November 3 to December 18

Chilliwack – Beginning Tuesday, November 3, Prest Road between McGuire Road and Bailey Road will be restricted to southbound traffic only, 24 hours a day, through mid-December.

Northbound traffic will be detoured via Bailey Road, Lindell Road, Banford Road, McGuire Road and Prest Road. Please plan for the detour and allow for additional travel time.

Traffic Management: The northbound lane will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Bailey Road, Lindell Road, Banford Road, McGuire Road and Prest Road. The southbound lane will remain open. Expect delays and congestion, plan alternate routes if possible, and obey traffic control.

Project Details: This temporary traffic change is intended to speed up construction, improve safety around deep excavations, and reduce the overall duration of the traffic disruption. It is expected to advance asphalt base paving for the project, including the roundabout, with a target of mid-December completion before winter conditions worsen.

Timeline

Fall 2025: Archeological field investigation completed.

Winter 2025/2026: Hydro and Telus utility pole relocations completed.

Spring 2026: Archeological permitting received and construction tender awarded to Ballina Contracting.

Summer 2026: Road construction began with completion prior to May 2027.

For more information and for the detour route map, visit chilliwack.com/PrestAndMcGuire