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Light Up The Beach – 2026 Cultus Lake Christmas – Free Family Friendly Festivities at Main Beach on Saturday, November 21

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Light Up The Beach – 2026 Cultus Lake Christmas – Free Family Friendly Festivities at Main Beach on Saturday, November 21

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Community Events and Engagement Committee presents Cultus Lake Christmas! Join in on the free, family friendly festivities at Main Beach on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Take a photo with Santa Claus, shop the artisan vendors, sip hot cocoa and enjoy live music by local artists! The Christmas light display turns Cultus Lake Park into a winter wonderland. This year, the event will feature a fireworks display at 7:45 pm off the Main Beach docks.

Don’t miss entering the Christmas children’s colouring contest! Drop off your colouring pages to Santa’s tent and be entered in to win one of the festive prizes.

Colouring Contest Page (Option One): Gingerbread Man
Colouring Contest Page (Option Two): Santa’s Workshop
Colouring Contest Page (Option Three): Snowman

Parking will be by donation for upcoming events in the park!

Help them, light up Cultus Lake Park this Christmas with your generous Christmas tree sponsorship. Please contact the committee to learn more about sponsorship opportunities at cultuscommunityevents@cultuslake.bc.ca or contact the Park office at 604-858-3334.

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