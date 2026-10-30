Harrison 2026-27 Lights By The Lake – Saturday, November 21, 2026, to Sunday, January 10, 2027

Harrison – The quaint lakeside in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs lights up every year from late November to early January in true holiday fashion. As you stroll along the promenade, delight in the warm glow of the lights, charming winter window paintings, and holiday cheer.
Lights by the Lake runs daily from dusk until 11 pm, from Saturday, November 21, 2026, to Sunday, January 10, 2027.
Opening Ceremony
November 21, 2026 5–8 pm
Take photos with Santa and Sasquatch, Free Hot Chocolate*, Christmas Carols, Jingle Paws Pet Parade, Fireworks & more!
Festive Night
December 5, 2026 5–6:30 pm at Memorial Hall
Festive Afternoon
December 19, 2026 2–4 pm at the Harrison Visitor Centre
Starlight Skating Rink
Glide into the holiday season at the Starlight Skating Rink in Harrison Hot Springs! Set beneath a canopy of twinkling lights, this charming synthetic rink offers a festive outdoor experience for all ages.