Chilliwack River Valley Road Work Update from FVRD

CRV – From Patti MacAhonic, FVRD Director, Area E:

I spoke with the Ministry of Transportation today for an update on our upcoming paving work. The revised start date is November 15, weather permitting, and all funding is secured.

The delay is due to eastbound Highway 1 work taking longer than anticipated. The paving contractor, All Roads, a division of Hall Constructors, will finish that work and a small project on Columbia Valley Highway before moving to our valley.

I understand residents are concerned about getting this work completed as winter approaches. The Ministry has confirmed that the project is funded and will proceed, with scheduling adjusted around unsuitable weather, including torrential rain or temperatures below –5°C.

On a separate project, the Chilliwack Lake Road work between the two Edwards Road turnoffs is scheduled to be completed November 6.

Next week, I will also meet with the Ministry and Emil Anderson to discuss transportation priorities and plans for the year ahead. I will continue to follow up and share updates as information becomes available.

Thank you for your patience, neighbours. I know these road improvements matter to our community.