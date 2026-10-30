Chilliwack Fire – Structure Fire with Fatality – 9800 Block of Young Rd

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at approximately 2:15 pm on October 30, at a residential home located in the 9800 block of Young Road (and Henley Avenue.

Firefighters from Halls 1, 4 and 6 responded to the incident. Upon arrival, crews encountered a working structure fire and received reports that someone may still be inside the residence. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and located an individual inside the home. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the individual who lost their life. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,” said Andrew Brown, Fire Chief, Chilliwack Fire Department.

Due to the extent of the fire, smoke and water damage, the remaining residents are unable to return to their home at this time.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the RCMP and the Chilliwack Fire Department.

No firefighters were injured during the response. No further details are being released at this time.