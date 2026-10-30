Call for Artists: Design Fort Langley’s 2027 Bicentennial Street Banners

Fort Langley – Lookin’ Good for 100 !

Fort Langley 1827–2027 | Past, Present and Future

The Fort Langley Community Association (FLCA), in collaboration with the Fort Langley Bicentennial Committee, invites local artists and designers to submit original artwork for a special street banner project marking 200 years since the establishment of Fort Langley as a Hudson’s Bay Company trading post. The selected artwork will be displayed on street banners throughout the Village of Fort Langley in 2027, offering artists an opportunity to contribute to the community’s streetscape during a significant year of reflection.

Your Art. Our Village.

The theme, “Fort Langley 1827–2027 | Past, Present and Future,” invites artists to reflect on the past, appreciate the community we are today and imagine what Fort Langley might become in the years ahead. We recognize that the history of these lands and waterways extends far beyond 1827 and that this anniversary may hold different meanings for different communities. Artists are encouraged to interpret the theme creatively. Submissions do not need to depict historical scenes. Contemporary, abstract and imaginative approaches are welcome. We want to see how artists envision Fort Langley through their own creativity and perspective.

Who Can Enter?

The competition is open to artists and designers from the Township of Langley, City of Langley and Kwantlen Nation. Both emerging and established artists are encouraged to participate.

Banner Design and Artist Honorarium

The selected artwork will be reproduced on street banners displayed throughout the Village during 2027.

Competition details:

Theme: Fort Langley 1827–2027 | Past, Present and Future

Fort Langley 1827–2027 | Past, Present and Future Banner size: Approximately 32 inches wide × 60.75 inches high

Approximately 32 inches wide × 60.75 inches high Orientation: Vertical (portrait)

Vertical (portrait) Artist honorarium: $1,000

$1,000 Submission deadline: Monday, November 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

The selected artist will work collaboratively with the project team on any necessary refinements to the design, including incorporating official bicentennial branding when available. Any substantive changes will be made in consultation with the artist.

Submission Requirements

Artists should prepare an original design that reflects their interpretation of the competition theme and is suitable for reproduction on a vertical street banner.

Submissions should include:

The artist’s name and contact information.

An image or digital representation of the proposed banner artwork.

A brief description of the design and how it relates to the theme.

Any additional information specified in the official competition guidelines.

Artists should review the complete competition guidelines before submitting to ensure their artwork meets the technical and eligibility requirements.

Download the Full Artist Call and Submission Guidelines (PDF)

How to Submit Your Artwork

All submissions must be received by:

Monday, November 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Email your artwork and required supporting information to:

info@fortlangleycommunity.com

Please include 2027 Street Banner Art Competition in the email subject line.

Selection and Installation

Submissions will be reviewed in December 2026, with the selected artist expected to be announced in January 2027. The new street banners are planned for installation in February 2027, ahead of BC Heritage Week. The selected artist will receive a $1,000 honorarium for the chosen design.

A Community Project

The Fort Langley Community Association is coordinating and funding the street banner project in collaboration with the Fort Langley Bicentennial Committee. These banners will be displayed throughout the Village during 2027, bringing art into our public spaces and offering a visual reflection of Fort Langley’s past, present and future. We look forward to seeing the creativity and perspectives of our local artists.

Ready to Submit Your Artwork?

Download the full competition guidelines, prepare your artwork and email your submission to info@fortlangleycommunity.com.

Submission deadline: November 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Artist honorarium: $1,000

For further questions, please contact info@fortlangleycommunity.com.