Chilliwack – “five long years” – Colin James.

After Five Long Years – The Comeback ! – TEDxChilliwack Returns on May 28, 2027.

The last TEDxChilliwack event took place on April 9, 2022 (themed “Clarity”).

The big ideas, the conversations in the lobby afterward, and the feeling of a room full of people from our own community leaning in together.

Mark your calendar for May 28, 2027, in Downtown Chilliwack. We have a lot to share over the coming months, starting next week. Stay close, follow along, and tell a friend, as something good is coming!

TEDxChilliwack is a TED like event hosted in the city of Chilliwack with the intent to bring diverse speakers and people together to spark conversations.

The theme for 2027 is “You Don’t Have to Agree”.



The independently organized event will once again bring the Fraser Valley community together to explore thought-provoking ideas, discover local perspectives, and spark conversations that extend beyond the stage. With only 100 tickets available, organizers are encouraging the community to mark their calendars as tickets are sure to sell out quickly.

“Bringing TEDxChilliwack back is about sharing ideas that challenge us, inspire us, and help us see our community and the world differently,” says Michael Berger, one of the event’s organizers. “We’re building on the spirit of previous events while introducing a new venue, an entirely new speaker lineup, and new experiences for our audience. We can’t wait to bring people together again.”



TEDxChilliwack has previously showcased the power of local ideas through speakers sharing perspectives on science, agriculture, personal growth, and community life. Past events have connected audiences with thought-provoking talks and helped bring Chilliwack’s diverse voices and ideas into a wider conversation.

The TEDxChilliwack team is curating most speakers, but are also opening two speaker slots for people with ideas worth sharing. Applications to be a speaker open on November 3 and close on November 29.

Applicants can expect to submit a short written application and a brief video outlining their idea and two or three key points they want to share. Further application details will be announced online.

Tickets go on sale March 15, for $27 per person. A call for volunteers will follow in April, inviting community members to help bring the event to life

#TEDxChilliwack

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