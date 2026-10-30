Skip to content

AbbyPD Searching for 27-year-old Eli Womacks

Home
Missing
AbbyPD Searching for 27-year-old Eli Womacks

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Eli Womacks.

Eli was last seen on October 26th, 2026, around 12:00 PM in the 34000 block of Gladys Ave in Abbotsford.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’11”, 178 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

At the time of Elis disappearance, it is unknown what clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department and reference file number 2026-46314

2026 AbbyPD Searching for 27-year-old Eli Womacks

Share This:

Rock.It Boy Entertainment – The Rod Show, The Stolen Cars

2026 AbbyCat Daddy 50/50 Draw Fall

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

2026 Patricia Ross Election Ad

2026 Lisa Morry Municipal Election

2026 Ghazaleh Nozamani Municipal Election

Coast Valley Markets 2026

Steven Just for Council – 2026 Municipal Election

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts