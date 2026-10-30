AbbyPD Searching for 27-year-old Eli Womacks

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Eli Womacks.

Eli was last seen on October 26th, 2026, around 12:00 PM in the 34000 block of Gladys Ave in Abbotsford.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’11”, 178 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

At the time of Elis disappearance, it is unknown what clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department and reference file number 2026-46314