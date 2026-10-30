AbbyPD – Child Sex Offender Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – In early March of 2023, the AbbyPD General Investigation Section (GIS) began to investigate a historic sexual assault allegation that was reported to the Abbotsford Police Department. Through investigation and execution of search warrants, AbbyPD’s GIS, with the assistance of Patrol and AbbyPD’s Digital Forensics Lab, gathered evidence and identified a male suspect.

65-year-old David Massie Douglas was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple offences related to the sexual exploitation of children on November 30th, 2023.

On October 27th, 2026, Mr. Douglas was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of two counts of sexual interference and one count of possession of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material.

This sentence follows a years-long investigation into offences that occurred between 2013 and 2021 across multiple jurisdictions.

This outcome reflects the dedication and perseverance of investigators who worked tirelessly to gather evidence, support victims, and advance the case through the judicial process.

The Abbotsford Police Department is committed to thoroughly investigating reports of sexual offences and supporting those affected. AbbyPD’s Sex Crimes Unit works tirelessly to hold offenders accountable while helping protect and enhance the safety of our community.

Abbotsford Police File: 2023-9505