Re-Elected Mayor Ross Siemens to Deliver Annual Business Address as Abbotsford Looks Ahead to 2027 – December 9

Abbotsford – With a new municipal term underway, Abbotsford’s business and community leaders will gather on December 9 to hear directly from re-elected Mayor Ross Siemens about his priorities for the city’s future, alongside the official launch of the Abbotsford Community Foundation’s Vital Signs Report.

Hosted by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and presented by FortisBC, the Mayor’s Annual Address to the Business Community & Holiday Celebration will take place at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre, bringing together business leaders, elected officials and community partners for an evening of civic leadership, community insights and holiday celebration.

Following his re-election in October, Mayor Siemens will deliver his first annual address to the business community of the new municipal term, sharing his priorities for the next four years and the opportunities and challenges shaping Abbotsford’s future.

The address comes at an important time for Abbotsford as the city navigates continued growth, increasing infrastructure demands and the need to remain competitive as a destination for business, talent and investment. The event will provide an opportunity for the business community to hear how the City’s priorities align with the issues that matter most to local employers, including infrastructure, public safety, economic development and planning for growth.

The event will also mark the official launch of the Abbotsford Community Foundation’s 2026 Vital Signs Report, offering a data-informed look at the trends, challenges and opportunities influencing quality of life in Abbotsford. The report will provide an important community perspective on the factors that contribute to a thriving city and inform conversations about Abbotsford’s well-being and resilience..

Celebrating the Season and Investing in the Next Generation

This year’s gathering will also give back to the next generation of Abbotsford leaders. For every ticket sold, $10 will support the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce’s student scholarship initiative in partnership with the Abbotsford Community Foundation, helping local students pursue post-secondary education and invest in their futures.

Event Details

Event: Mayor’s Annual Address & Holiday Celebration with Mayor Ross Siemens

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre, 36035 North Parallel Road, Abbotsford, BC

Presenting Sponsor: FortisBC

For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/3UmIhbm