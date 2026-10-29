Former MLA Harry Bains Named as KPU’s Next Chancellor

Fraser Valley – KPU Kwantlen Polytechnic University appointed former MLA and longtime labour advocate Harry Bains as the university’s next Chancellor. He will be the institution’s fourth Chancellor since it became a polytechnic university in 2008.
Bains, who served for 19 years as MLA for the Surrey-Newton riding where KPU has a campus, took over as the university’s ceremonial head this month. The duties of the Chancellor include presiding over convocation, where credentials are conferred on graduating students.
https://www.kpu.ca/…/former-labour-minister-appointed…
Call for Artists: Design Fort Langley’s 2027 Bicentennial Street Banners
Fort Langley – Lookin’ Good for 100 ! Fort Langley 1827–2027 | Past, Present and Future The Fort Langley Community Association (FLCA), in collaboration with