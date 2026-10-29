Former MLA Harry Bains Named as KPU’s Next Chancellor

Fraser Valley – KPU Kwantlen Polytechnic University appointed former MLA and longtime labour advocate Harry Bains as the university’s next Chancellor. He will be the institution’s fourth Chancellor since it became a polytechnic university in 2008.



Bains, who served for 19 years as MLA for the Surrey-Newton riding where KPU has a campus, took over as the university’s ceremonial head this month. The duties of the Chancellor include presiding over convocation, where credentials are conferred on graduating students.



https://www.kpu.ca/…/former-labour-minister-appointed…

Harry Bains Named as KPU’s Next Chancellor 2026