FVRD Director Statement — Army Bench Forest Service Road

FVRD – Patti MacAhonic – Chilliwack River Valley Area E: “I have been seeking answers on the Army Bench crossing since May because Post Creek residents—and Chilliwack River Valley residents overall—deserve clear information about issues affecting emergency access and public safety. The crossing remains unusable, and while repairs are anticipated for next year, subject to permitting, I will continue advocating for timely updates and the restoration of a dependable secondary route for the community.”

I have been advocating for clear information on the Army Bench Forest Service Road crossing since May, following concerns raised by Post Creek residents and the broader Chilliwack River Valley community about the loss of this important secondary access route.

The Province has now confirmed that the bridge crossing remains unchanged and is not currently usable. While Army Bench is a Forest Service Road, the crossing is maintained by a road-use permit holder who is working to obtain the permits required to complete repairs. The current expectation is that work will not begin until next year due to environmental permitting requirements and restrictions on in-stream work during periods when fish may be present.

This is a significant public-safety concern for Post Creek and the Chilliwack River Valley overall. Chilliwack Lake Road remains the primary access route for residents throughout the valley, and the loss of the Army Bench connection means Post Creek residents do not have a readily available secondary road connection should the primary route become inaccessible.

I have repeatedly requested information since May so residents can understand the status of the crossing, responsibility for the repairs and the anticipated path forward. I appreciate the eventual response and recognize the competing demands on provincial staff, particularly during wildfire season. However, timely communication about emergency-access issues must remain a priority for rural communities.

Provincial compliance and enforcement staff are also following up on hauling and road use near Slesse Road. The Province has advised that current logging activity is not related to the Army Bench crossing closure. It is also reviewing whether the appropriate permissions are in place for any hauling activity that may involve the Forest Service Road.

In an emergency, the Province has indicated that temporary measures—including a temporary crossing or Search and Rescue support—could be considered to facilitate safe passage if required. While that assurance is important, my priority remains restoring a reliable secondary access route as soon as it can be safely completed and all necessary regulatory requirements have been met.

I will continue to press for regular updates as permitting and repair plans proceed, and I will share confirmed information with Post Creek and Chilliwack River Valley residents as it becomes available.

— Patti MacAhonic Director, Electoral Area E – Chilliwack River Valley