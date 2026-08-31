Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA Warbus Leaves Conservatives – Will Sit As Independent

Chilliwack – A few months ago at a round table at Grand Hall in District 1881, Á’a:líya Warbus MLA Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA casually tossed aside a quip, that if things soured with the BC Conservatives, she could sit as an independent.

To quote Bob Dyand, “Things Have Changed”.

John Rustad was ousted as leader in favour of Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

Findlay’s inner circle have made comments critical of Indigenous people and in particular, DRIPA. The other Chilliwack MLA, Healther Maahs, agreed with the party line. Maahs is also interim in house party leader.

On Monday morning August 31, Á’a:líya Warbus MLA Chilliwack-Cultus Lake announced she is leaving the Conservatives to sit as an independent.