Veteran Chilliwack Councilor Jeff Shields Will NOT Seek Re-Election in the Fall

Chilliwack – Here’s a twist …. someone NOT running in the October 17 Municipal Elections!

From Incumbent Chilliwack City Councilor Jeff Shields: They say all good things must come to an end, so after much thought and reflection, I have decided not to seek re-election to City Council in October.

Serving on Council has been an incredible privilege, and I am deeply grateful for the trust people placed in me and for the opportunity to serve a community that means so much to me.

There have been ups and downs, challenges and rewards, wins and losses, and without a doubt, it’s been an incredible and rewarding ride. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great people, learn a tremendous amount, and hopefully make a positive contribution to our community.

I have worked alongside some wonderful people over the last eight years, and I cannot thank them enough. To my fellow Council members, it’s been a pleasure. We haven’t always agreed, nor should we, but I have always respected the commitment each of you has made to our elected position. I’m grateful for the discussions, the debates, the different perspectives, the laughs, and most importantly, your friendship. And to City staff, thank you for answering countless questions, providing advice and information, working through difficult issues, and for everything you do for Chilliwack.

This was not an easy decision. I care deeply about Chilliwack and its future, but I also believe the time is right for me to step aside and make room for new voices, new ideas and new people willing to step forward and serve.

While my time on Council will be coming to an end, my commitment to this community will not. I look forward to continuing to be involved and contributing in different ways in the years ahead.

To everyone who has been part of this journey with me, thank you. I could not have done it without your support.