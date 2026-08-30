Susan Spaeti Will Run for Mayor of Kent/Agassiz

Kent – From Councillor Susan Spaeti, District of Kent Social Media: I’d first like to sincerely thank Sylvia Pranger for her many years of dedicated service to the District of Kent, both as a Councillor and as Mayor. More than 25 years of commitment to our community is an incredible record of public service, and I’m truly grateful for the leadership, dedication and countless contributions she has made over the years. Her commitment to our community has made a lasting difference, and I wish her all the very best in the next chapter.

With Sylvia announcing that she will not be seeking re-election, I am proud to announce that I will be putting my name forward as a candidate for Mayor of the District of Kent.

Municipal Election Day is October 17.

Over the past 12 years on Council, I have had the privilege of working alongside so many incredible people and being part of the growth and changes in our community. I hope that through those years of service, I have earned the trust and confidence of the people of Agassiz.

This community is home. It’s where I grew up and where I have raised my family, and I would be honoured to continue giving back in this next stage of my service to our community.

I look forward to listening, working together, and helping build a strong and positive future for the District of Kent

Authorized by candidate/financial agent Susan Spaeti 604-819-3336