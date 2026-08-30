Paving Work Westbound Highway 1 and 3

Fraser Valley (Emil Anderson Maintenance) Beginning Monday, August 31, paving work will take place along the following westbound sections:

#BCHwy3: Exit 177 to Exit 171

#BCHwy1: Exit 170 to Exit 153

Work is scheduled from Monday through Saturday and will continue over the next few weeks, weather and site conditions permitting.

Motorists should expect construction activity, reduced speed limits, lane restrictions and possible delays. Please allow extra travel time, follow all traffic-control personnel and posted signage, and use caution when travelling through the work zones.

Work is scheduled to pause on September 3rd for the Labour Day long weekend and resume on September 8th, 2026.

Please note: This is a provincial Ministry of Transportation and Transit project.

For the latest road conditions and traffic updates, visi