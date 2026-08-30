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Langley Strong Announces Holly Dickinson Will Run for School Trustee

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Langley Strong Announces Holly Dickinson Will Run for School Trustee

Langley – Langley School Trustee Holly Dickinson announced on August 30 that she will seek a second term this October as part of the Langley Strong team, joining sitting Trustees Charlie Fox and Candy Ashdown.

Dickinson is an elementary school teacher in the Surrey School District, where she has taught since 2012. B.C. school trustees cannot be employed by the district they govern, which makes her the only member of the Langley Board of Education who currently works in a classroom. She has served as the Board’s Vice-Chair and represents the Board on the BC School Trustees Association Provincial Council, the Langley Local Immigration Partnership, and the District’s 2SLGBTQ+ committee.

“Every Board decision I vote on, I see land the next morning. Not in a report six months later. In a classroom, on a Tuesday, with actual students in it. That changes what questions you ask before you vote.” – Holly Dickinson

Dickinson grew up in Brookswood and attended Langley schools from kindergarten through Grade 12. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Education from the University of British Columbia. She was first elected to the Langley Board of Education in 2022 and has sat as an independent Trustee since 2023.

Municipal Elections are October 17.

2026 Langley Strong Announces Holly Dickinson Will Run for School Trustee – Submitted

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