Chilliwack Broadcaster Sadie Hesketh Running for Chilliwack School Trustee

Chilliwack – She was a long time radio voice on 89.5 The Hawk and the Drive. She was on the Board for the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce.

Sadie Hesketh has been an active part of the Chilliwack community since 2009 and a local homeowner since 2016. Sadie is a mom with a child who attends middle school. Over nearly two decades, watching Chilliwack grow has built a deep understanding of the unique needs, challenges, and opportunities facing local families.

Minicipal Elections are October 17.

Further in her Facebook post: Chilliwack’s growth must be matched by the classroom space students need, with a public education system that stays strong, accountable, and focused on families.

Did you know Chilliwack is the 2nd fastest growing metropolitan area in Canada?



Currently, the Chilliwack School District is operating at a straining 103% capacity, with over one-third of our schools officially overcrowded and secondary schools hitting a staggering 135%.



While new building expansions are steps in the right direction, the district still needs THOUSANDS of new student seats just to keep pace with student registration numbers.



I am running for School Trustee to provide proactive leadership that will aggressively advocate for fast-tracked provincial capital funding, ensuring every student has a permanent, modern classroom where they can thrive.



Check out my full platform here: https://vxmi2cr0h5.c38.airoapp.ai/